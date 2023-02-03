OUR POSITION: You have three more days to enjoy the Charlotte County Fair and appreciate the hard work that goes into this event each year.
The Charlotte County Fair is so hot, it’s blowing transformers.
That’s right. The annual fair is closing in on possible record attendance and record numbers in its livestock shows. The crowds are keeping the vendors busy enough that FPL has twice been called to the fairgrounds to replace blown transformers.
“I have to give a lot of credit to FPL,” Kam Mahshie, fair director said. “They got out here quickly and replaced two transformers on different days. I guess after 25 years our electric grid is getting old.”
Mahshie said he might have guessed this would be a great fair after he had to quit taking calls, weeks before the fair, from vendors wanting to come.
“We didn’t have one empty spot left,” he said.
The fair continues today and runs through Sunday evening. If you haven’t been yet you might want to schedule a visit.
“I’ve been out talking to people and they’re saying these are some of the best circus acts we’ve had,” Mahshie said. “The Zombie show is an old-time comedy act. And we have some high-wire stuff that is amazing.
“And we have some state-fair-quality food too. I don’t think we’ve ever had this many food vendors.”
Halfway through the 10-day fair, more than 22,000 people had walked through the gates. In a normal year there are usually 30,000 or so for the whole week, so a possible record attendance is a reality.
Good weather is the key.
“I think this is the first time in 34 years we have not had a real cold day or rain,” Mahshie said. “I don’t want to jinx us by saying that though.”
One of the highlights of the fair will be Friday night when the steers and hogs are auctioned off. That all starts at 7 p.m. and expectations are high for some good prices being paid for the livestock.
And, there’s a lot to sell.
The number of hogs showing went from 39 last year to 60. There will be 27 steers, up from 14 last year. The Future Farmers of America and 4-H kids who will use money from the auction to pay for college and other expenses are just a few of the record 130 kids participating in showing livestock this year.
Sunday, the final day of the fair, teachers, support personnel and students from Charlotte County schools all get in free. That should swell attendance numbers.
We should all appreciate the fair each year. It’s not the biggest in the state but the fair board members and all the volunteers who work together to put on the annual event work hard and deserve a lot of credit for their dedication to giving people the opportunity for a week each winter to have some fun, and a chance for all the young people to show off their animals and make some money.
Mahshie said the failing transformers is notice that it’s time for upgrades.
“Everything is getting old. The electric, the plumbing,” he said. “We’ll have to go to the Florida Department of Agriculture this year and see if they can help us replace some things. They’ve always been good about that and we have a little seed money to help.”
It will be money well spent.
