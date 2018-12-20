Elks partner with Operation Outdoor Freedom

Arcadia Elks Lodge #1524 partnered with Operation Outdoor Freedom, a program under the Florida Forestry Department and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to provide a special dinner at a recent hunt at the Peace River site. This opportunity came about through a grant from the National Elks Association.
Operation Outdoor Freedom provides recreational opportunities to wounded veterans. Areas of Florida state forests dedicated to this effort are fully equipped to accommodate the needs of wounded veterans, providing a unique opportunity for recreation and rehabilitation.
This is the second time that the Lodge has partnered with Operation Outdoor Freedom. Last year the grant provided not only a great evening and meal but a beautiful table and chairs for their gathering place! The Arcadia Lodge is also planning another event after the first of the year. elks.org, floridastateforests.org, freshfromflorida.com
