Charlotte County beaches will be closed as of 6 a.m. Sunday. The closure affects Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach.
This is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing push to not let people congregate in large groups in any way.
This news follows the announcement that Sarasota County will close its beaches as of 6 a.m. Saturday.
Sun Newspapers published a story a few days ago that the beaches were full but that people were practicing social distancing..
