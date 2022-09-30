ENGLEWOOD — Englewood's first full recovery day from Hurricane Ian saw water receding, cleanup efforts beginning and help arriving in the community.
Nearly all Englewood neighborhoods were still without power, water, cell phone service or other communications.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District reported no fatalities despite damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Firefighters began assessing Thursday the havoc Ian caused and is coordinating its efforts, first with a unit of the National Guard and with with US&R Search and Rescue teams.
The Fire District is also putting out a call for temporary housing with power and water for mobile home residents who homes were ravaged by Ian. Nearly all the community's mobile home parks were nearly if not completely destroyed by Hurricane Ian's winds.
Both Battalion Chief Chief Ray Reese on Thursday and Chief Ray Bauer on Friday assessing what routes were accessible for medical teams and other emergency responders.
“We are in the early stages of search and rescue,” Reese said.
Englewood Road and State Road 776, especially from Tangerine Woods to the Old Englewood Road, was cut off or demanded careful navigation by motorists due to flooding, fallen trees, power lines, traffic signals and other impediments in various roads. By Friday morning, barricades came up to stop motorists from continuing along the road.
Bauer, a lifelong Englewood resident, doesn't ever remember as many roadways in Englewood being as flooded by previous hurricane to Ian.
His best advice to residents was to stay home and stay off the roads. It is not a time to sightsee in Englewood.
Meanwhile, help began arriving in the form of National Guardsmen, search and rescue teams from Virginia, tree service workers from Alabama, power workers from North Carolina and more. With power lines down all over town, tree workers will clear the lines while power workers follow them in to repair the electrical grid.
WORKING ON WATER
The Englewood Water District are working to restore water and sewer service to its customers. Primarily due to damaged mobile homes, the District has been hunting down and repairing leaks that impact services. District officials could not predict Friday when those repairs will be completed.
"If you see water bubbling up, report it to the district," officials asked. Call 941-4743217.
The wastewater treatment facility was awaiting a replacement generator for the one destroyed in the storm.
When potable water service does resume, District technical support manager Keith Ledford, "Boil, boil, boil the water."
ENGLEWOOD HOSPITAL CLOSED
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital has temporarily suspended services until further notice, the hospital's corporate headquarters announced.
Patients have been transferred to other hospitals.
A Patient Reunification Line has been established at 844-482-4821 for family members and friends to inquire about a patient’s current location 24/7. To find out the current facility status of HCA Florida Healthcare facilities across the state, visit our website at www.hcafloridahealthcare.com/patient-resources/facility-status or specific hospital Facebook pages.
For more information, visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.
RESCUE CREWS
Two search-and-rescue teams from Vigainia arrived at the Trinagali Community Center in Englewood to help local agencies find people still in trouble from Hurricane Ian's winds and water.
The crews arrived with boats and set up in the parking lot, popping tents and getting to work.
Workers there debunked the rumor that a FEMA aid station was coming to the Tringali Center.
ROTONDA FLOODS RECEDING
Residents of Rotonda West started drying out Friday after high flood waters inundated neighborhoods like Oakland Hills.
Deborah Chavarria and her family were able to get out and check on relatives's homes. As she and her son Tristan passed the Publix store at Placida Road and Cape Haze Boulevard, they noticed the story was open. The went in and bought several bags of groceries, including some apple juice and a watermelon.
"You should see Oakland Hills Court - it was deep," she said, adding that her home could be a total loss.
DEARBORN DAMAGE
“Wow,” Don Mucilli said describing the breath and depth of the power of Hurricane Ian. Mucilli lives a block north of West Dearborn Street where many merchants can expect to return to their businesses and assess the damage to their businesses and determine how soon they can reopen.
Mucilli is also a member of the Rotary Club Sunset of Englewood and sits on Sarasota County Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board.
The Rotary Club oversees the operation of the nonprofit Old Englewood Farmers Market that was expected to begin Oct. 6. But with all the damage, Mucilli suspects Rotary Sunset members will want to postpone the start of the farmers market to November.
Like else where in Englewood Thursday, West Dearborn Street neither saw power nor utility service.
But that wasn't a reason to stop from getting started cleaning up. Joe Maxx coffee shop owner Kris Hartley lives 2 miles north of West Dearborn and experienced what she called “a little” flooding in her home. Overall, she said she felt lucky.
As Hartley looked around at the damage some businesses experienced, she lamented how long she and other merchants have been waiting for the completion of the renovations along West Dearborn.
Tom Stone, owner of Old Farts Golf Carts, lives off of Old Englewood Road where he and his wife rode out the storm. In the throws of the hurricane, Stone said he saw a 50-plus old pine tree crack, snap and crush onto his wife's Honda Accord
The Stones have other vehicles and Stone said they can always replace a car.
The Rotonda West Association facilities in Broadmoor Park appeared undamaged. Two heritage oaks laid in the parking lot, as well as fallen clusters of pines.
RWA president Patricia Aho did not know Friday when the association office will be reopened its facilities. Florida Aquatics, the firm maintaining Rotonda's canal system, turned out to help with the clean-up Friday.
A Pinehurst resident in Rotonda, Aho did not know how other segments fared, but she saw more downed trees and no significant damage to homes. But she had not received a full appraisal of damage from residents.
"It's what I saw, I want to make that clear," Aho said.
CATASTROPHIC, BUT RECOVERABLE
New residents Jennifer and Dave Hallam had a welcoming to Englewood East that neither expected nor wanted.
Who would wish to be greeted by Category 4 hurricane snapping pines like toothpicks, pulling up heritage oaks like weeds and reeking catastrophic damage in its wake?
Originally from Wyoming, the Hallams moved to Englewood East two weeks ago. The couple spent Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. They were lucky and were able to talk to their insurer about the damage to their home.
Having experience tornadoes and blizzards, Jennifer was somewhat philosophic.
“They're all about the same,” she said, noting how hurricanes and blizzards do telegraph their arrivals.
But a powerful hurricane like Ian wasn't a welcome to Florida the couple imagined.
“It was an eye-opener,” she said of the hurricane's ferocity.
