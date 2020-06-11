The Charlotte County Airport Authority could potentially have two new faces on the board next year.
Paul Andrews, the Republican incumbent of the District 3 seat, now has a no-party affiliate opponent Haven Ratcliff.
Since the two are filed under separate parties, the winner of the District 3 seat won't be decided until the Nov. 3 general election.
Originally from Virginia, Ratcliff has been an Englewood resident for 40 years and is currently retired, but he offers a part-time driving service. Ratcliff served in the U.S. Air Force between 1965 and 1968 during Vietnam, and shortly after worked for Boeing in maintenance for two years. He was self-employed for 25 years, owning a car dealership for a couple of years in Winter Haven, running a rental car service for 25 years.
Though he does not have his pilot's license, he did own a Cessna 172 aircraft with friends in Lakeland.
"I've always been interested in (the aviation industry)," he said. "I'm just a local person ... If I can help out with the airport authority, all I've got is life experiences."
Ratcliff filed for his candidacy Monday, according to Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis.
Andrews has been serving on the Airport Authority since 2012 and is also a real estate broker. Before that, he had over 20 years of airline flying experience and served in the U.S. Air Force, the Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve. Additionally, he is a licensed Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic, an FCC-licensed avionics technician and professional flight engineer.
If re-elected, Andrews hopes to "continue operating in the same cost effective and efficient manner that we were recognized for in a 2018 Financial Feasibility Study," Andrews told the Sun in an email. "As a result of our cost effective and efficient manner the airport entered the downturn in a much stronger financial position than many airports in the U.S."
Andrews continued: "Currently we are coming out of an economic downturn and I have absolutely no doubt that we will recover and recover strong. What I also believe is that as a result we are going to go through change, and change brings new economic opportunities."
The airport is currently in the process of spending $18 million on a new general aviation facility and opening the north side of the airport for more growth and opportunities to attract new business.
"What I see over the next five years is the airport being in a strong position to attract new businesses, adding new jobs to our community and increasing its economic impact," Andrews said.
Airport Authority board members are paid an annual salary of $7,500 for their four-year term and have to pay a $25 fee to file for office. The deadline to qualify for office is noon Friday.
Current board chair, Pamella Seay, decided not to run for office again this year after serving for 24 years, and Republican candidates Vanessa Oliver and Bob Starr are vying for her seat. Unless a candidate files under a different party, the new board member for District 1 will be determined in the primary election Aug. 18.
James Herston, the Republican incumbent of the District 5 chair since 2008, is running unopposed as of Thursday. He currently serves as the board's vice chair.
