BARTOW — A 500-foot phosphogypsum waste stack in Bartow held back floodwaters during Hurricane Ian, protecting the Peace River and also surrounding communities, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Mosaic agrees.
Drainage ditches at two of Mosaic’s phosphate mining sites suffered damage and released turbid waters into Little Charlie Creek, the company and its government regulator stated.
Testing indicated no harmful discharge in the aftermath of Ian and Hurricane Nicole.
Despite the assertion of catastrophe averted, some advocates say the state may not stay lucky with the increasing frequency of major storms.
“Hurricane Ian should serve as a wake-up call that our current methods of phosphate production and associated byproduct storage are unsustainable and dangerous,” Center for Biological Diversity attorney Ragan Whitlock said.
That nonprofit has confronted Mosaic on many occasions.
The road destruction during Ian gives reason to nix Mosaic’s desire to use mildly radioactive phosphogypsum waste to build roads, the Center stated after the hurricane.
“The pulverized roads and bridges left by Hurricane Ian leave no question that it would be foolish and dangerous to fill Florida’s roads with radioactive waste,” Whitlock stated.
Mosaic said fears of the waste in road construction are unsubstantiated.
TESTING WATERS
Both Mosaic and Florida began testing Little Charlie Creek and Peace River waters after the storms for pollutants, including heavy metals and low-level radioactive particles such as radium 226, Florida DEP press secretary Alexandra Kuchta said.
“Sampling continued until turbidity issues were addressed and subsided and results indicate no other water-quality exceedances,” Kuchta said. “No turbidity concerns were ever noted in the Peace River.”
The Peace River provides drinking water to Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota county residents through the treatment plant operated by the Peace River Water Management District. The plant is on Kings Highway in DeSoto County, near the Charlotte County line.
Stormwater releases at two mine sites were caused by the failure of earthen ditches at two mining sites from Hurricane Ian.
The sites included Four Corners mine, that can affect the Manatee and Myakka rivers, and South Fort Meade mine, east of the Peace River in Polk and Hardee counties.
The South Fort Meade mine was hit hard by rising floodwaters, Mosaic’s Jackie Barron said.
“Our mine sites, like our manufacturing sites, despite sitting in the path of Ian, performed well and were able to return to an operational status — in some cases — within a matter of days, depending on power grid repairs,” she said.
Mosaic and DEP credited regulations and storm preparation required of the world’s largest phosphate fertilizer manufacturer for helping.
Mosaic made emergency repairs to the failed ditches after the storm, keeping the mining waste from migrating into the Peace River.
STORM MISSED TAMPA
Whitlock believes the state was spared because the storm turned away from Tampa Bay.
“(Hurricane Ian) was initially projected to directly hit the radioactive, hazardous phosphate facilities surrounding Tampa Bay,” Whitlock said. “A major storm event like Hurricane Ian can inundate the facilities with more water than the open-air ponds can handle. This can result in the unintentional release of process wastewater and phosphogypsum.”
Kuchta noted safety measures involved.
“Each of the phosphogypsum stack systems in the state safely managed their process water levels through the storm and there were no releases or other process water management concerns from either storm,” Kuchta said.
To keep a gypstack from overflowing during a storm, Mosaic must adjust water levels in the different ponds ahead of time. That means making room for stormwater by discharging clean water, Kuchta said.
Barron said, unlike other industries, the phosphate manufacturing site is required to hold floodwaters on site until water can be tested and safely released.
This can protect neighboring communities from flooding, she said, because the company must hold thousands of acres of stormwater during the storm.
“We played a critical role in flood control, and in so doing lessened the tragic flood impacts Ian left in its wake as it made its way northeast across Florida, pushing historic flood waters south,” Barron said.
In the aftermath of the storm, Mosaic has participated in storm recovery, Barron said, donating $100,000 to relief organizations in Manatee, Hardee and DeSoto counties. Mosaic also donated $60,000 to the Charlotte County Fair and the Englewood Boys & Girls Club, both of which lost facilities due to the storm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.