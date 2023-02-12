Mosaic gypstack in Bartow

Mosaic Fertliizer’s phosphogypsum stack — or gypstack — in Bartow in 2020.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BARTOW — A 500-foot phosphogypsum waste stack in Bartow held back floodwaters during Hurricane Ian, protecting the Peace River and also surrounding communities, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Mosaic agrees.


