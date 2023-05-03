Environmental protection groups predict Florida could soon become known as much for radioactive roads as it is for sunshine, beaches and theme parks.
They want Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto a bill that authorizes a yearlong examination of the practicality of using phosphogypsum – radioactive waste from phosphate processing – in road construction. The examination is to include demonstration projects using the phosphate waste.
Detractors say the state is shirking a responsibility to explore the potential for the waste material to threaten Florida’s air, water and soil and increase risks of cancer.
The Mosaic Co., a publicly traded Tampa-based Fortune 500 corporation, claims Florida could save money on road building using the radioactive waste that now is piled onto 24 gypsum stacks in Polk County and across Southwest Florida.
The stacks, some as high as a 50-floor building, hold an estimated 1 billion tons of gypsum waste.
Federal environmental protection officials are expected to decide whether the phosphate waste becomes part of Florida’s road construction. The decision could be subject to political forces.
The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency approved the process but scrapped the idea after a lawsuit from Tampa-based Center for Biological Diversity. The Biden EPA has, so far, declined to reinstate the earlier approval.
EPA approval apparently will be necessary for any part of the new phosphate legislation to become reality, according to Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.
“Our understanding is that they would have to send an application to the EPA,” Whitlock said. “We certainly hope there are no loopholes or backroom dealings."
Urging DeSantis to veto House Bill 1191 authorizing the study of whether it makes sense to use the waste material in building roads, more than two dozen environmental advocacy groups said applying phosphogypsum to road-building materials could potentially harm the environment and the health of humans.
“EPA has prohibited the use of phosphogypsum in roads since 1992 because it found numerous scenarios that would expose the public — particularly road construction workers — to an unacceptably dangerous cancer risk,” the letter said.
EPA found phosphogypsum “contains appreciable quantities of radium-226, uranium, and other uranium decay products,” it noted.
Radium-226 has a 1,600-year half-life and will outlive many roads throughout the state, the groups said.
The phosphate industry and its Phosphate Innovation Initiative, on the other hand, call the use of the phosphate waste “a tremendous opportunity for sustainable development.”
Phosphogypsum “can be mixed with existing road base materials, offsetting the need for expanded operations, resulting in a net environmental benefit,” the Phosphate Innovation Initiative states on its website.
The industry further insists using the material in road building would reduce the size and need for new stacks, noting phosphate manufacturing produces 5 million tons of phosphogypsum for every 1 million tons of phosphate.
However, Mosaic spokeswoman Jackie Barron said lowering the size of the stacks is not a sure thing.
What is certain, she said in an email Wednesday, is the size of the stacks “will no longer increase and at some point, in the future, potentially decrease.”
Florida, she said in a previous interview, must become more innovative in its thinking about the potential beneficial reuse of phosphogypsum. Her company’s goal, she said in the email, is “to simply catch up with the rest of the civilized world and move away from stacking phosphogypsum.”
It is too early to say whether the phosphogypsum would be a money maker for Mosaic, according to Barron.
The radioactive materials have potential applications in Florida beyond road building, she said.
“Several countries have successfully reused gypsum… as a soil amendment, to fight coastal erosion and other uses."
She insisted the gypsum waste is not a threat to humans.
“Employees safely work around our gyp-stacks every day,” Barron said.
The Fertilizer Institute, an industry advocacy group that includes Mosaic, said Canada and countries throughout South America, Asia Europe and Africa allow phosphogypsum in road building. But that usage makes the method neither sound nor safe, said the Center for Biological Diversity’s Whitlock.
Copying the rest of the world is not always a sound idea, he said, noting fewer than 50 percent of the countries in the world prohibit lead paint despite its known dangers.
Still, the United States must act or find itself playing catch up on radioactive waste disposal, said Rep. Lawrence McClure, a Plant City Republican and backer of the phosphogypsum bill.
“The U.S., including Florida, is behind the rest of the world,” McClure said in a story published by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.
Whitlock noted the analysis ordered by the Legislature is purely a look at whether using phosphogypsum makes sense for use in building roads. Health, safety and environmental consequences are not on the work order, he said, and noted lawmakers killed amendments to have the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the federal EPA participate in the study.
“It seems environmental risks have been wholesale excluded from this discussion,” Whitlock added.
The environmental lawyer put Mosaic Co.’s net profit for last year at $3.5 billion and said the fertilizer giant has made no secret it is the force behind the phosphogypsum plan.
“It is our position they don’t need another revenue stream. They need accountability,” he said, insisting the company has the means “to store this properly.”
Whitlock is not buying using the phosphate waste for road construction would lessen the amount of the material added to gypsum stacks.
“No way this will deplete the stack system,” Whitlock said. “This is not an alternative. This is a way to provide more money to the corporations.”
What worries Glenn Compton, chairman of Nokomis-based environmental advocacy group ManaSota-88, is an absence of scientific studies confirming there is a "safe" industrial process to convert phosphogypsum for uses such as roads.
“All uses of phosphogypsum can cause significant health risks,” Compton claimed in a recent letter to legislators.
He said ManaSota-88 is concerned allowing for the widespread distribution of phosphogypsum for road construction “will lead to less oversight of a dangerous waste product.”
It’s not just radioactivity that concerns Compton.
“In addition to high radium 226 levels, central Florida phosphogypsum also contains significant amounts of sulfur and various heavy metals such as arsenic, barium, cadmium, and lead,” he said. “Contaminated water and dissolved materials containing these toxins have the potential to seep from phosphogypsum used for construction purposes and pollute the underlying aquifer.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.