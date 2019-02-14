NOTE: All phone numbers are in Area Code 863 unless stated otherwise. To add, remove or change any listing in the Community Calendar, email arcadian.editor@gmail.com or call 494-0300. Listings are free for nonprofit and noncommercial organizations.
TODAY
- Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and other Relations Raising Relations, second Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. at the Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St.
- DeSoto County Veterans Council, second Thursdays, 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Ron Jones, 941-806-7108.
- TEAM Arcadia, second Thursdays, January, April, July and October, 4:30 p.m. Watch The Arcadian for the meeting location. TEAM Arcadia is to unite community organizations and coordinate community improvement efforts.
- DeSoto County Historical Society, noon, second Thursdays, Family Service Center annex, 310 W. Whidden St., Arcadia. Lunch $6, 11:30 a.m.
- Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity, 5:30 p.m., second Thursdays, Habitat ReStore, 114 N. Polk Ave. 494-4118, desotohabitat@embarqmail.com
- Free blood pressure screenings administered by DeSoto Memorial Home Health at the Friendship Center, 219 W. Oak St., second and fourth Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- The Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood-pressure screenings by Desoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library, Adult Coloring sessions, Thursdays at 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Beef O’ Brady’s, Arcadia.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Tuesday and Thursday, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Edmund’s Church, Arcadia. Curtis, 244-2884.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County Library, story time, 3:30 p.m., 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. 993-4851
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 7 p.m., St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St., Arcadia.
FRIDAY
- DeSoto County Literacy Council, volunteer tutor training workshop, Family Service Center, 310 W. Whidden St., Arcadia, to train volunteers to teach adults conversational English and basic literacy on Friday Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m. To attend or for more information, call Susan Barnes at 993-1333 and leave a message.
- DeSoto County Literacy Council, Friday, Feb. 15, noon in Room 15, Family Service Center, 310 W. Whidden St.,Arcadia. Anyone interested in volunteering to teach adults basic literacy and English can come at 10 a.m. for more information or call 993-1333 and leave a message.
- Coffee with the Mayor, Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Arcadian newspaper, 108 S. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Public invited.
- MAPP committee and VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster), 9 a.m. third Fridays, Family Service Center, 310 W. Whidden St., Arcadia.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., Bingo 10 a.m., 50 cents to play two cards — additional cards 25 cents. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- Arcadia Quilt Club, 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Palace Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library, free movie for seniors every Friday, 1 p.m.
- iPads and eBooks,instruction and assistance with questions about using your digital devices, 3 p.m. Fridays, DeSoto Public Library.
- Walk & Talk: gentle exercise and conversation, 8 a.m. Fridays, DeSoto Public Library.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Hispanic, 7 p.m., 426 N. Brevard Ave., Arcadia, next to El Charro rest.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Arcadia/Nocatee Group, 7 p.m., Nocatee Methodist Church, 4502 S.W. Welles Ave.
- Faith Mission, free lunches for anyone in need, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Square dancing classes, Palace Square Dance Hall, 1627 N.E. Floridian Circle, 7-9 p.m., Fridays. Robert, 813-601-1834, Mary, 941-380-5336/494-2749
SATURDAY
- Come help clean up downtown Arcadia on Sat., Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Arcadia Main Street Office, 17 N. Polk Ave. Help pick up trash, pull weeks, sweep and plant new flowers. 494-2020, email arcadiamainstreet@yahoo.com.
- Democratic Women’s Club of DeSoto, 11:30 a.m., third Saturdays, Beef ’O’ Brady’s, 1703 E Oak St., Arcadia.
- All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, Arcadia Airport in hangar A-5, 9 a.m. Great pancakes, sausage, OJ & coffee only $6. Bring the kids for a great time at the airport. Sponsored by Friends of Arcadia Airport.
- DeSoto County Library, children’s movies, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. at 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 993-4851
SUNDAY
- Bicycling Adult Group Ride. Winn-Dixie parking lot, 7:45 a.m. Ride departs at 8 a.m. Must wear an approved bicycling helmet and obey all Fla. traffic safety laws. Moderate level ride—12 to 15 m.p.h.—10 to 30 mile rides. Faster riders may ride at their own pace if desired, slower riders will not be left behind. Have fun, meet and talk with other riders, enjoy the ride. Contact: gypsygirlrides513@gmail.com.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity Group, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70), Arcadia.
- Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Sunday, 426 Brevard Ave., arcadia, next to El Charro restaurant.
MONDAY
- AMVETS, 7 p.m., third Mondays, Post 60, 2846 S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Tim Martin, 990-0185.
- DeSoto Amateur Radio Club, 6:30 p.m. third Mondays, DeSoto County Emergency Operations Center, 2200 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County Fair Association, 7 p.m. third Mondays, fair office Heard Street, Arcadia.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free meals, Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia. 494-2543
- Women of Worship “WOW” Women’s ministry, 6:15 p.m. Mondays, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia. All welcome.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Baggers Group, noon, Mondays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
TUESDAY
- Arcadia City Council, 6 p.m., Margaret Way Building, 23 N. Polk Ave., Arcadia.
- Vietnam Brotherhood/Echo Company, 7 p.m., first and third Tuesdays, Post 60, 2846 S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Tim Martin, 990-0185.
- DeSoto Public Library, monthly Library Book Club, 3 p.m. Group book discussion open to everyone.
- DeSoto Memorial Hospital, free blood pressure screenings, 3-4 p.m., McSwain Room, Arcadia. 494-8432
- AA District 5 committee business meeting, 8 p.m., third Tuesdays, St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port. Visit http://aadistrict5.org for details.
- Republican Party of DeSoto County, 6:30 p.m., third Tuesdays, Beef O’ Brady’s, Arcadia. Come find out what is going on in the DeSoto County political community.
- Charlotte Sierra Club, monthly meeting, third Tuesdays (except during the summer). Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bldg., 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-423-2713.
- AA District 5 committee business meeting, 8 p.m., third Tuesdays, St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port. Visit http://aadistrict5.org for details.
WEDNESDAY
- Hour of Power Prayer time, noon, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia.
- First Marine Division Association, 11:30 a.m., third Wednesdays, Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Carl Jones, 941-493-1408
- DeSoto County Traffic Safety Team, 1:30 p.m., third Wednesdays, DeSoto County commissioner’s room, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Hearing Loss Association, demonstrate amplified listening devices, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. third Wednesdays, Charlotte County Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. 941-624-2947.
- Senior Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., low-impact exercises start at 10 a.m., Weigh-In Healthy Eating and Recipe Sharing 10 a.m. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free meals every Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Hour of Power Prayer time, noon, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries, 1528 N.E. Turner Ave., Arcadia.
- AA “Brown Bagger” meetings, Wednesdays, noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 900 W. Oak St. (State Road 70), Arcadia.
- ”Art for Kids” 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays, DeSoto County Library’s children’s wing. This free program, sponsored by the DeSoto County Arts and Humanities Council, is for elementary school-aged children.
THURSDAY
- Bayfront Hospital, free seminar on Hands-Only CPR and Early Heart Attack Care at Friendship Centers in Arcadia (now located at 1 S. Orange Ave., around the corner from 219 W. Oak St.), open to the public, on Thurs., Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. To register, call 494-5965.
- Peace River Audubon Society meets Thurs., Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Kellie Phillips and Hunter Folmar will discuss Red-cockaded Woodpecker Management at Babcock/Webb and Babcock Ranch Preserve.
- Are you a mother of a child with special needs? Would you like to connect with other mothers going through similar situations? Join us third Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a time to connect and fellowship at Pine Creek Chapel, 1267 S.W. Pine Chapel Dr., Arcadia. Heather, 444-0817
- Arcadia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, regular meeting, noon, third Thursdays, Arcadia Housing Authority, 7 Booker T Washington Road. 494-4343
- Family Safety Alliance for DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, sponsored by Department of Children and Families, 4 p.m., third Thursdays at Lakewood Ranch Northern Trust Bank’s community room, 6320 Venture Dr., Lakewood Ranch. Kerri Gibson, 941-316-6129.
- All Faiths Food Bank will distribute free USDA groceries to those in need, third Thursdays (Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20), from 10 a.m. to noon, at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 2865 SE Ami Dr., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County Historical Society Research Library is open in the Ingraham Seed House, 120 W. Whidden Street: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays (except for the second Thursday of the month), and second and fourth Saturdays, and by appointment.
- John Morgan Ingraham House museum, 120 W. Whidden St., is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, except the second Thursday, and second and fourth Saturdays.
- The Friendship Centers, 219 W. Oak St., daily coffee and conversation 9 a.m.-1 p.m., crafts 9:30 a.m., second and fourth Thursdays free blood pressure screenings by Desoto Memorial Home Health. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. Donations appreciated but no one is turned away. Assorted games, puzzles, cards, crafts, books, movies, discussion groups and guest speakers.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto Public Library, Adult Coloring sessions, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Bring your own work or see what the library has for you to color.
- Kiwanis, 6 p.m. Thursday, Beef O’ Brady’s, Arcadia.
- Narcotics Anonymous, Tuesday and Thursday, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., St. Edmund’s Church, Arcadia. Curtis, 244-2884.
- All Faiths Food Bank, free food, 6-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, Center for the Needy, 161 S. Orange St., Arcadia.
- DeSoto County Library, story time, 3:30 p.m., 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. 993-4851
- Faith Mission, free lunches to anyone in need, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. Donations gratefully accepted.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Second Tradition, 7 p.m., St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church, 327 W. Hickory St., Arcadia.
COMING EVENTS
- All Faiths Food Bank will be available to assist with SNAP benefits applications on Mon. March 11 from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Centers, 1 S. Orange Ave. (corner of W. Oak and S. Orange). Bring a photo ID, Social Security card and proof of income.
- The Bugtussle Ramblers will perform at the monthly Bluegrass Saturday on Sat., Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Harbor Heights Park, 27240 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Donation is $5 plus one canned good for the local food bank. 941-626-5399, www.southwindbluegrassband.com.
- Arcadia Bikefest, March 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on West Oak St. Live music, vendors, stunt show, motorcycle show and Daisy Duke Bike Wash. For details visit www.arcadiamainstreet.com.
SERVICE CLUBS
- Rotary Club of Arcadia meets at noon every Tuesday in the McSwain Room at DeSoto Memorial Hospital at noon.
- Kiwanis meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Beef O’Brady’s.
- DeSoto Toastmasters meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at noon to 1 p.m. at First State Bank of Arcadia, 400 N. Brevard Ave. For information, call Victoria Provau, 494-2220 or email vprovau@fsbarca
- The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, male social organization that provides its membership an excellent opportunity to further serve the Church and community through support of family life. It also offers many opportunities for fraternal and family-oriented social activities. St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus meets every first Wednesday of the month, at 7:30 p.m., at the parish hall. For additional information, call John McVey at 494-6634 or Agustin Albiter at 491-4081.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
- DeSoto County Literacy Council is looking for volunteers for Adult Literacy and ESL (English as a Second Language), and GED tutors, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- Volunteers are needed to help children in the community. If you enjoy working with kids, can commit to a volunteer schedule (1-2 hrs/wk between 2:30-4:30 p.m.), can work with different school subjects and can be a positive role model for children, then call Laura Rodriguez at 494-1068 or email laurarodriguez@embarqmail.com. You must pass a background check and must complete a volunteer orientation.
- Veterans — For free transportation to VA clinics, call 993-9670 for an appointment.
- Faith Mission provides free lunches for anyone in need, 1109 S.E. 9th St., Arcadia. They are in need of cash donations to help pay for utility bills and other expenses.
- DeSoto County Extension Office has a FAWN weather station in DeSoto County, which updates every 15 minutes. Visit http://fawn.ifas.ufl.edu/ for information.
- Addiction counseling—Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. 800-431-1754.
