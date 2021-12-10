ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a former DeSoto County High School student, accusing him of making violent threats over social media, according to authorities.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office put up a Facebook post Friday afternoon announcing that they were “alerted to a possible threat” against students at the school.
“Immediately, Threat Protocol was implemented,” read the post. School Resource Deputy Sgt. Joseph Santos and Detective Juan Gonzalez began the investigation.
According to the post, deputies found that messages were sent via the social media platform SnapChat with specific threats against three students; the students’ names were tagged in the threatening posts.
The school resource officer then conducted interviews to determine the validity and source of the threats.
Deputies eventually identified Isaiah Walck, a 16-year-old Arcadia resident, as the source of the threats. He was expelled from DeSoto County High School in November.
After confirming the evidence, deputies arrested Walck and charged him with three felony counts of making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury. They took him to DeSoto County Jail without incident, the reports state.
DCSO extended their appreciation in the post to the persons who reported the threats, and encouraged parents and students to be mindful of danger on social media.
“Remember, if you see something, say something!” read the post.
This is not the first time DCSO has warned about the intersection of schools and social media. In October, a 13-year-old was taken into custody by DCSO on charges of allegedly re-posting an image threatening a school shooting.
The original post in the October case was not made against DeSoto County Schools specifically.
Due to the younger age of the suspect in the October case, DCSO did not release a mugshot or the name of the suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.