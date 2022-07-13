ENGLEWOOD — The eggs of sea turtles are incubating in nests along beaches on local barrier islands — with many eggs beginning to hatch.
Experts urge people to keep lights near beaches during nesting season, so they are dark and safe for nesting females and hatching turtles emerging from nests.
Special care is needed when turtles emerge from their nests.
"Over 4,400 nests have been laid and they are now hatching by the hundreds," the Coastal Wildlife Club posted on its social media page.
Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers patrol and document sea turtle nests for Manasota Key.
They also mark them with wooden stakes and brightly colored plastic ribbon, to keep people off.
According to the last report, Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers documented 4,242 loggerhead nests, 174 green sea turtle nests and one Kemp's ridley nest.
"It is critically important to keep beaches dark and free of obstructions so that thousands of tiny hatchlings can make it to the water," the post stated.
As the hatchlings emerge from nests, instinct drives the baby turtles to scramble toward the Gulf of Mexico, toward the light along horizon, even on moonless nights. However, artificial lights shining onto beaches can disorientate them and cause them to head in the wrong direction.
Also, the nesting females can crawl onto a beach, but artificial lighting can dissuade them from nesting.
A 2014 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission study — posted online at myfwc.com — details the calamitous effects artificial lightning has on nesting sea turtles.
Flashlights, porch and indoor lighting shining onto beaches can prove especially deadly for the turtles emerging from nests.
South of Stump Pass, on a 2.5-mile stretch of beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman, the state primary permit holder, reported volunteers documented more than 500 loggerhead nests and more than 30 green sea turtle nests.
But Bossman also reported a number of disorientated hatchlings, many of which were clustered around one particular rented home where the occupants allowed indoor lights to shine on the beach.
"It's in (Charlotte County's) hands now," Bossman said.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as well as other coastal jurisdictions, adopted sea turtle ordinances that call for home and other property owners to shield or turn off all lights that shine onto Gulf beaches during the sea turtle nesting season. The local sea turtle nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
From the Venice area north to Longboat Key, Mote Marine Laboratory oversees volunteer sea turtle patrols.
On its website, as of July 9, Mote volunteers reported 3,778 loggerhead, 77 green and one Kemp's ridley nest. Mote, too, has seen disorientated turtles.
"Our Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital has also taken in its first hatchlings of the season due to disorientation," said Olivia Cameron, Mote research communications coordinator.
"Artificial lighting on sea turtle nesting beaches disrupts the ability of nesting females and hatchlings to find the sea from the beach," Cameron told The Daily Sun in an email. "That’s why it’s important to keep local waters and beaches sea-turtle friendly during nesting season."
Then, too, all sea turtles in Florida are state and federally projected as endangered species.
State wildlife officials caution how it is prohibited to touch nesting turtles, their nests, eggs or hatchlings.
The public is encouraged to report sea turtles that are sick, injured, entangled or otherwise in danger to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 1-888-404-3922, #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone or text Tip@MyFWC.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.