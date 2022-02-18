A musician, athlete and all-around good guy is how Nicholas Charles Caruso is remembered by his family.
Caruso, 19, and his friend Chloe Caldwell, 18, were on a motorcycle Feb. 7 when a vehicle hit them at El Jobean Road and Toledo Blade Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Caruso was killed at the scene and Caldwell died the next day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Caruso graduated from North Port High School in 2021, where his mother, Marilyn, is a longtime teacher. Caruso, a manager at North Port Taco Bell, wanted to pursue a career in information technology and cyber security.
"Nick was a shining light," said Caruso's grandmother Carole Bugglin of North Port. "He is gone, but he brought so much to the Caruso and Pittman families ... We love him."
Bugglin spoke of his relationships with his brother Ben, his mother, Marilyn and father, Chuck, herself and his other grandmother, Flit.
A private funeral service is Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home in Port Charlotte. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Chole Caldwell worked at the Gulf Cove Publix, her mother, Alison Caldwell, told The Daily Sun on Wednesday.
Caldwell's family said she will be "welcomed into Heaven" by her maternal grandmother, Ann Wagner and her grandfather Dale Wagner.
She is survived by her parents, Alison and James Caldwell, her brother, Austin, and her sister, Ryleigh.
Friends of Chloe Caldwell remembered the Lemon Bay High School senior as someone who could greatly impact others.
"I’m grateful for the times she’d let me ramble on and on about dumb things and then we’d laugh and joke about it," Ainoa Perez wrote in tribute to Caldwell. "Walking into my math class with her, no matter how bad my day was, she always found a way to make it 10 times better."
Perez wrote Caldwell has a place in her heart and will never forget anything she did for her.
Caldwell planned to attend Florida Gulf Coast University next year to study nursing. She enjoyed cooking, reading, connecting with friends on Instagram and Snapchat. She loved art and photography.
Her family and friends said Caldwell's signature move that brought "great joy" was when she grabbed everyone else's phone to take selfies.
Melissa Cheek said Caldwell had a great smile that she loved seeing while they worked together at Publix.
"She is a beautiful angel," Cheek wrote.
The family has set a celebration of life ceremony for 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 14251 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte, her mother said.
As a child, she attended schools in Venice and North Port, as well as Lemon Bay High.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society and Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Caruso's family planned a celebration of life at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on the rooftop of the Punta Gorda public parking garage, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. It's one of Caruso's favorite places to watch the sunset. The family asks anyone who attends to wear Caruso's favorite color, red.
Caruso has a passion for music. He played trumpet for eight years and was selected to the FMEA/FBA All State band, as well as numerous FBA Solo and Ensemble accolades. He played the acoustic and electric guitars and enjoyed listening to music.
He was also an athlete. He played youth soccer and baseball in Charlotte County, as well as baseball and weightlifting at NPHS.
A webpage for the Caruso family where condolences can be extended is at www.robersonfh.com.
A webpage for the the Caldwell family where condolences can be extended is at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/port-charlotte.
