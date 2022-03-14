ARCADIA - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on State Road 70 on Monday afternoon.

The crash, according to an FHP news release, involved a semi-truck and another vehicle. The number of deaths has not been released.

As of 4:18 p.m. on Monday, State Road 70 was closed in both directions near NW Florida Avenue.

Emergency crews are on scene, with the investigation ongoing. FHP advised drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

