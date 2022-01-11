featured Fatal crash on State Route 70 near DeSoto County line Staff Report Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE PLACID - DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal crash on State Route 70 in the area near Lake Placid on Tuesday morning."SR 70 is closed west of US 27 due to a fatal crash near the DeSoto County line," read a post on the Sheriff's Office social media.Jessica Tkac, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Office, told The Daily Sun via email that an online alert from Highlands County Sheriff's Office notified them of the crash.Westbound traffic was detoured at Placid Lakes Boulevard, while eastbound traffic was detoured in DeSoto County. Authorities advised drivers to expect a "lengthy closure" and seek alternative routes.The crash is currently being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol, according to a spokesman for Highlands County Sheriff's Office.More information will added as it becomes available. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Desoto County Sheriff's Office Social Media Fatal Crash Trending Now Fatal crash on State Route 70 near DeSoto County line Senior dog found abandoned in garbage bag in Arcadia Small plane makes emergency landing in Arcadia orange grove COLUMN: Some things I miss, and maybe you do, too Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fatal crash on State Route 70 near DeSoto County line Senior dog found abandoned in garbage bag in Arcadia Small plane makes emergency landing in Arcadia orange grove COLUMN: Some things I miss, and maybe you do, too Calendar
