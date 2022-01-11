Police lights

LAKE PLACID - DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal crash on State Route 70 in the area near Lake Placid on Tuesday morning.

"SR 70 is closed west of US 27 due to a fatal crash near the DeSoto County line," read a post on the Sheriff's Office social media.

Jessica Tkac, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff's Office, told The Daily Sun via email that an online alert from Highlands County Sheriff's Office notified them of the crash.

Westbound traffic was detoured at Placid Lakes Boulevard, while eastbound traffic was detoured in DeSoto County. Authorities advised drivers to expect a "lengthy closure" and seek alternative routes.

The crash is currently being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol, according to a spokesman for Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

More information will added as it becomes available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments