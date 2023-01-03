ARCADIA -- A 71-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP issued a crash report in the afternoon about the motorcycle versus truck tractor crash near the intersection of County Road 769 and SW Fort Winder Street in southern DeSoto County.
According to the report, the 71-year-old was driving a motorcycle north on County Road 769 around 11:11 a.m. and was approaching a curve in the road.
At the same time, a truck tractor was traveling south on 769 and approaching the same curve.
The motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane and into the direct path of the truck tractor, according to the crash report, before striking the front of the other vehicle.
"The driver of Vehicle 01 (the motorcycle) was pronounced deceased on-scene by DeSoto County EMS," the report read.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man from Winter Haven, reported no injuries in the crash.
The next of kin for the deceased has been notified; according to the report, the motorcyclist lived in Ohio.
The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.
