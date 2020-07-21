A DeSoto father and son duo have been arrested for separate crimes, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported.
In a Facebook post, the agency said about three months ago, a victim’s home was burglarized near Southwest County Road 769. When the evidence was analyzed, DNA and fingerprints from the scene were matched to 47-year-old Raymond Ashley Coleman Jr., of the 600 W. Oak St., Arcadia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division was assigned the case for further investigation. Detectives spoke to Raymond who reportedly made several admissions to the crime. A warrant was issued and Raymond Jr. was arrested Saturday on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of persons 65 years of age. He remained in the DeSoto County Jail on a $3,500 bond Tuesday.
Also about two months ago, DCSO responded to a report of a 13-year-old female victim who was communicating with someone on Snapchat, later determined to be Raymond Ashley Coleman III, 28, of the 3300 block of S.W. U.S. 17, Arcadia, the agency said. Coleman III is a sexual predator, who is not allowed to have Snapchat or Internet access.
The investigation revealed Coleman III had reportedly created a Snapchat during the month of April 2020, as well as email and two unreported phone numbers.
Raymond III made admissions to detectives, and a warrant was issued. He was arrested Monday and held without bond. Raymond III was charged with violation of probation, two counts of sexual predator failure to register internet identifier/email address and two counts of sexual predator failure to register phone number.
