Staff Report

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement press release, agents arrested George Andrew Dwyer, 33, of Lawler Street, Port Charlotte, on one count of sending written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

FDLE’s Regional Counter Terrorism Squad conducted an investigation into a YouTube user who had made threats to conduct a mass killing. Agents, assisted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant today at Dwyer’s home after identifying him as the suspect.

Agents seized one Kel-Tec SUB-2000 rifle and 126 rounds of ammunition after executing a search warrant.

Dwyer was booked into Charlotte County Jail and ordered held without bond until after first appearance.

