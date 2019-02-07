The area’s four-county regional water authority board has a plan to save money by ending a practice of disinfecting its stored water twice.
One water authority commissioner from Manatee County is not yet convinced by the plan, though, and the federal government may not be either.
Engineers presented their plans Wednesday at the meeting of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority at the DeSoto County plant site.
The board is made up of commissioners from four counties including, Charlotte, Manatee, DeSoto and Sarasota.
Manatee County Commissioner Priscilla Trace told her fellow board members she is not persuaded that the safety of this option has been studied sufficiently.
“I’m still very opposed to putting untreated water down in the ground,” she said, adding that there needs to be more than two years of testing.
The budget-minded plan is still on hold, due to delays from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said the authority’s Deputy Director Mike Coates. The authority has been waiting a year for approval on its plan to stop double treating some of its water supply from the Peace River.
For water placed in underground storage, the authority has proposed to simply filter the water before injecting underground, and then treat or disinfect it after withdrawing it from storage.
“This would be a big benefit to us if we could do it safely,” Coates told the commission.
This water authority has the largest underground water storage injection system east of the Mississippi River, authority engineer Kevin Morris told the Sun. It currently holds up to 6.3 billion gallons. In current practice, the authority pulls excess water out of the river in the wet season, treats it with disinfecting chemicals, and then injects some of that in underground wells for later use. During the dry season, the authority withdraws the stored water and treats it again.
At this point, the matter is being debated between state and federal regulators, Coates said. The water authority has not been invited to these debates, he said, and can only wait.
Commissioners vote 3-1 to borrow up to $2 million for a building in Manatee County
Water authority executive staff currently work out of a building in the Lakewood Ranch region of Manatee County, about 45 minutes from the plant in DeSoto. The authority rents the building, but will soon buy it. The selling price is $2.1 million. The authority can earn back some of the cost with a commercial tenant.
Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty was the lone vote again against the decision, this time on the loan. Charlotte County commissioners have said they believe the authority’s executive staff should work near the operations staff in DeSoto County. The commissioners from this county also believe it would be cheaper to build a simpler building in DeSoto.
But authority staff have argued that the Lakewood building is closer to where its executive staff live, and that it can save money in the long run by owning the building.
Finance Manager Ann Lee told the Sun that the purchase would not increase rate payer bills. It could lower expenses in the future by investing in an asset rather than renting, she said.
