ARCADIA - The Arcadia Police Department assisted an FBI investigation into a series of home invasions in the region, according to federal authorities.
In a press release on Friday, Roger B. Handberg — the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida — announced the unsealing of an indictment for four suspects in a conspiracy case:
• Reginald "Rudy" Roberts, 22, of Lakeland
• Nathaniel Keith "Nate" Carr, 28, of Lakeland
• Daniel "D-Jack" Jackson, 29, of Winter Haven
• Chrishawn De’Earl "Baby" Butler, 22, of Bartow
The four suspects are charged with conspiracy, robbery, and brandishing and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence.
The charges stem from a series of alleged home invasions in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties, where the suspects allegedly dressed as police officers before breaking into the homes of people suspected to be dealing in drugs.
"If convicted on all counts, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison," read the release.
Carr and Butler made their initial appearances on Thursday, according to the release, and were both detained pending trial. Roberts and Jackson will make their initial appearances on June 7.
The FBI credited a number of local law enforcement agencies for collaborating in the investigation, including Florida Highway Patrol and Arcadia Police Department.
In a Facebook post on Friday, APD made its own announcement regarding the arrests.
"During the investigation, our Criminal Investigations Division executed several search warrants that uncovered vital pieces of evidence related to these home invasions," read the APD post.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. The Middle District news release described the program as "an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime."
"Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them," read the release. "As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime."
Authorities allege that the four suspects wore "black clothing, gloves, and masks—often with law enforcement insignia, or vests with 'Sheriff' affixed" during the alleged home invasions.
In at least some of the alleged robberies, the suspects are believed to have equipped blue lights and sirens onto the vehicles they were using.
