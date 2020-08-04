ARCADIA − Cheap pet food can be hard to find, but this Saturday it’s free at the DeSoto County Animal Control facility.
DeSoto County Animal Services will be giving away dry and wet food for both cats and dogs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facility at 2048 N.E. McKay St. in Arcadia.
“We are thrilled we are being able to provide this for our community as we know many are not going out much due to the virus and are looking for a good turn out,” said Animal Control Supervisor Debbie Merkin.
Animal services will distribute 50 pounds of dry food and one case of wet food per car or household.
Anyone with a DeSoto ID can receive food.
“We decided to do this as we had a monumental donation from Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County,” Merkin said.
Generally, Merkin said the facility’s pet food bank is set up for residents on government assistance and/or food stamps but due to the overabundance of food, those requirements are being set aside Saturday.
“To keep our supplies from running into a state of expired food,” Merkin said, “we decided the public should be recipients instead of waiting for it to expire and throwing it away.”
AWL Operations Manager Ryan Long said they were happy to be able to donate so much food to DeSoto.
“We were in the same boat (here),” Long said “We had a ton of food donated to us and we wanted to try to help everyone out we could. When we have it, we try to help everyone we can ... we’re all trying to do the same thing.”
AWL received around four trailers of food at their Port Charlotte location, according to Long.
“We received over 10,000 cans of food between dogs and cats so we took over a whole pickup truck (to DeSoto),” he said.
AWL is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte and can be contacted at 941-625-6720 for more information.
DeSoto County Animal Control can be reached at 863-993-4855.
