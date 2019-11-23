PUNTA GORDA — Some roots, trunks and bark from Indonesia ended up in Punta Gorda Saturday morning. 

And people sat on it. 

It was teak furniture, using the waste of the tree, the parts no one uses, creator Sharalee Sherman said, to create functional yard art. 

"It's more comfortable than it looks," said Las Vegas resident Gabby Alves. 

The 16th annual Arts & Crafts Show started Saturday, and continues Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. and going until 4 p.m. The show is at the market place, 115 N. Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. Admission is free. 

There were over 60 vendors Saturday showing off their various talents. Many were outdoor oriented, such as Fred Gilstorf's water fountains, Teak 22's teak yard furniture and Gene Nicalek's buggy yard art, which uses old, used tools and "brings them back to life," Nicalek said. 

M.Y. Promotions hosts the show, with additional exhibits in North Port, Fort Myers, Englewood and Arcadia. 

"It's awesome to see what people can do," said organizer Sally Mere. 

And if you miss this one, don't worry. Some of the same vendors will return Jan. 3-5 in the same location. 

email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments