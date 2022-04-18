SARASOTA — Feline Friends of Southwest Florida volunteers have been visiting a DeSoto County farm where about 200 cats live in a feral colony.
Bringing carriers to the site, they are taking the felines to Sarasota County clinics to be spayed or neutered.
Some of the felines will be returned to the colony; others will be put up for adoption.
The nonprofit’s goal is to “control their breeding through trap-neuter-vaccine-return and help outdoor cats and kittens in need,” said Cathy Worster, president of the Sarasota-based organization.
Feline Friends was recently awarded a $9,100 grant by Community Foundation of Sarasota County, through its Robert Parker Fund, she said.
The funding is being used to spay, neuter and medically treat the cats whose colony was recently discovered on the farm, said Worster, who founded the nonprofit with Caroline Resnick in 2018.
Working with a few Sarasota clinics that charge $50 per cat’s spaying or neutering, Feline Friends does more than those procedures.
“We also provide medical treatment, such as stitches and flea and worm treatment. Most places just spay and neuter,” Worster said.
In addition, the cats are vaccinated against rabies, she said. Although fleas and worms will likely return once the cats are placed back in the colony, Worster said it’s the group’s philosophy to “put them back better than when we found them.”
A clinic typically charges $55 to $65, while private veterinary practices could charge hundreds, she said.
Feline Friends has focused on colonies in DeSoto County for a few years.
“Many there can’t pay the spay and neuter costs,” Worster said.
But the organization is not just spaying or neutering cats and then removing them to the colony. That’s the second phase.
“The first phase has recently been completed with the removal of adoptable cats and kittens to clear the way for phase two — trapping the remaining cats for surgery.”
The cats will receive a left ear tip which is the universal sign that the cats have been sterilized and rabies vaccinated.
The goal, Worster said, is to halt the breeding cycle and stabilize the location. After the ones not adoptable are returned to the colony, its numbers will drop in time due to natural causes.
Worster said Florida poses a particular problem with stray cats due to climate. “Breeding is all year long.”
Feline Friends of Southwest Florida is participating in the Giving Challenge (www.GivingChallenge.org) from April 26 to 27.
To learn more about Feline Friends’ services, visit www.felinefriendsswfl.org or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TNVRSRQ.
