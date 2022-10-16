Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell stand together in North Port on Saturday. FEMA has set up several areas in the region after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida.
NORTH PORT - Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell was in North Port on Saturday to speak about disaster response for residents of the region.
Criswell spoke at Suncoast Technical College in North Port as victims of Hurricane Ian attended her discussion, seeking information and help at the one-stop disaster relief site.
"All of the resources available here - like FEMA, Operation Blue Roof and Salvation Army - makes it a great place for people to come to get a handful of information, as well as to apply for FEMA assistance," Criswell said. "It's so meaningful to sit across the table with someone, look at them and get the help they need."
Criswell added they are adding emergency response efforts for those who have lost everything.
"We have teams of FEMA employees that are going out to neighborhoods doing needs assessments and helping them register for help," Criswell said. "For those who can't make it out to one of our 14 disaster recovery locations, we have a recovery operations hotline to help get their questions answered. Call 941-861-5000."
Sarasota County spokesperson Brianne Grant said people who need a ride to a distribution site can call 3-1-1 to reserve a one-time ride to an emergency operations center.
Grant said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed an Operation Blue Roof, which is a fiber-reinforced and UV-resistant covering, on a home in Englewood this week.
"The Blue Roof is designed to last up to 30 days and can withstand tropical storm force winds, enabling homeowners to get back into their home quicker and focus on finding long-term fixes," Grant said.
The Blue Room program is accepting applications through Sunday, Oct. 23. To apply or learn if your home meets the criteria, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-766-3258.
Sarasota County Commissioner Run Cutsinger also attended the news conference. He said the FEMA response has been outstanding.
"I was at some of our distribution centers this week — all the ice, water and tarps — I can tell you the National Guard was thoroughly in control," he said.
Holly Ball was at the help center on Saturday afternoon. She is currently living in her brother's recreational vehicle on her property while her house is being renovated.
"I'm just happy to have a place to stay," she said. "So many people people are displaced. I pray that we can all rebuild quickly."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.