Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell stand together in North Port on Saturday. FEMA has set up several areas in the region after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

NORTH PORT - Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell was in North Port on Saturday to speak about disaster response for residents of the region.

Criswell spoke at Suncoast Technical College in North Port as victims of Hurricane Ian attended her discussion, seeking information and help at the one-stop disaster relief site. 


