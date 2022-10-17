Water, food supply efforts still underway at Peace River (copy)

Rescue and supply efforts were underway Oct. 2 in Arcadia with help from the U.S. National Guard, the DeSoto County Emergency Management and others. A new Disaster Recovery Center is opening in DeSoto County, officials said Monday.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

ARCADIA — Federal and state officials have opened a new Disaster Recovery Center in the wake of Hurricane Ian — this one in Arcadia.

The facility will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week at the DeSoto County Library, at 125 N. Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia.


