Rescue and supply efforts were underway Oct. 2 in Arcadia with help from the U.S. National Guard, the DeSoto County Emergency Management and others. A new Disaster Recovery Center is opening in DeSoto County, officials said Monday.
ARCADIA — Federal and state officials have opened a new Disaster Recovery Center in the wake of Hurricane Ian — this one in Arcadia.
The facility will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week at the DeSoto County Library, at 125 N. Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia.
“Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration,” according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.”
The Arcadia facility joins several other centers throughout the region. The other centers are open already and include:
• Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood. It is opened 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
• Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. It is opened 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
• Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers. It is opened 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
• Fort Myers DMS Building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers. It is opened 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
• Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. It is opened 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples. It is opened 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Wauchula Civic Center, 515 Civic Center Drive, Wauchula. It is opened 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
“It is not necessary to visit a center to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages,” the news release stated.
It noted individual assistance through FEMA can help with “temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.”
“In addition to the centers, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are canvassing neighborhoods in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and answer questions about federal assistance,” it said. “DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service.”
