Tropical Weather Florida

J.C. Derison, a DeSoto County commissioner, who is using his airboat along with other volunteers, carries an oxygen tank Oct. 3 as he evacuates residents during flooding along the Peace River in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia, Fla., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 Gerald Herbert - staff, AP

ARCADIA — Thousands of DeSoto County residents displaced by Hurricane Ian could soon be lining up for travel trailers and manufactured homes the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin sending the county in the week ahead.

State and federal hurricane recovery officials are seeking to ease a dire housing shortage that the DeSoto County property appraiser’s office reports displaced around 30% of the county’s 11,000 homeowners.


