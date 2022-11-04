J.C. Derison, a DeSoto County commissioner, who is using his airboat along with other volunteers, carries an oxygen tank Oct. 3 as he evacuates residents during flooding along the Peace River in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia, Fla., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
ARCADIA — Thousands of DeSoto County residents displaced by Hurricane Ian could soon be lining up for travel trailers and manufactured homes the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin sending the county in the week ahead.
State and federal hurricane recovery officials are seeking to ease a dire housing shortage that the DeSoto County property appraiser’s office reports displaced around 30% of the county’s 11,000 homeowners.
Speed could be key, DeSoto residents and officials say.
FEMA typically takes three to four months to get the temporary housing to distressed areas but will begin sending the trailers and manufactured homes to DeSoto County within days.
Some of the trailers may come from 5,000 of them acquired by the State of Florida to provide temporary shelter, said Renee Bafalis, a FEMA spokeswoman based in Charlotte County.
“They can move a lot faster,” Bafalis said of the State.
The distress is deep, with 7,600 of the county’s 38,500 residents signed up for housing assistance, according to Bafalis. She said FEMA as of early November was sheltering 2,400 displaced DeSoto countians in hotels in Tampa and Orlando, a couple hours away from their jobs and schools.
Some residents are still lodged in an emergency shelter in the Turner Center in Arcadia.
The county must decide where to put the travel trailers and manufactured homes. That job belongs to Richard Christoff, a retired Orlando area law enforcement captain who has been director of the county’s emergency management office for a little over a year.
“I can’t say specifically” where the housing will go, Christoff said in a phone interview. “Lots of things are in play right now,” he said.
Christoff noted these include allowing residents to have the temporary housing put on their properties while rebuilding their homes.
RV and mobile home parks in the area are also possible destinations for the trailers and factory-built homes.
“If they’ve got pads available to put these on, that is an option as well,” Christoff said.
Displaced residents are eligible to live in the mobile shelters for up to 18 months. The countdown started Sept. 29, the day after Ian made landfall just south of Charlotte County as a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph.
DeSoto County asked for the travel trailers and manufactured homes, according to Bafalis.
Displaced renters are eligible for the temporary housing, she said.
Other counties in Southwest Florida may also soon get the temporary housing. DeSoto is one of six FEMA designated for the special help. Other counties are Charlotte, Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Hardee. Inspections of possible sites in the region is underway, Bafalis said.
“We want to make sure the water, sewer and power lines are up and running and the debris is removed, so it won’t hamper set up,” she said.
Becky Sue Mercer, director of the Arcadia Housing Authority, said the Arcadia City Council has agreed to allow the trailers on 15 vacant lots at the Municipal Mobile Home Park operated by the City at U.S. 17 South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street. However, the park is limited to people 55 and over, a requirement the City Council declined to waive.
“Other than those lots, everything else is going to be in the county’s jurisdiction,” Mercer said.
The Housing Authority chief said 120 of the Authority’s 130 units sustained damage in the hurricane. Work crews hired ahead of the storm have since made repairs that enabled residents to remain in the units.
“We had roofers on the roofs within four days,” she said. “All we had to do was activate our disaster plan.”
Housing Authority units are fully occupied, and have waiting lists of nearly 200 people.
With hundreds — and perhaps thousands — of residents having nowhere to live, some have returned to condemned dwellings infested with mold and without water, sewer or electricity.
“They are going back to unsafe shelter, because they have nowhere else to go,” Mercer said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.