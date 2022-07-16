VENICE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making preparation, protection and recovery from disasters easier with a mobile application.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a mobile application for people to use when preparing, protecting and recovering from disasters.

“At FEMA, we’re constantly striving to make our information as approachable as possible,” said FEMA Digital Engagement and Analytics Branch Chief Gloria Huang.

The idea behind FEMA’s app is to provide resources people need in a “user-friendly way,” stated a news release.

Available in both English and Spanish, the app allows people to find updated weather alerts, locate emergency shelters, find links to recovery assistance and more — all within one app.

“FEMA is committed to providing families with the tools and information they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from disasters,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “By advancing our mobile app technology, we are better helping communities plan, protect and recover from disasters through clear, effective and relatable communication.”


Once users put in their area location into the app, there are sections for disaster help, preparedness material, alerts for your area, and recovery.

While sharing important information for a particular area, the mobile application has many helpful guides.

There are materials on emergency plans and kits, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, tornadoes and other “hazard specifics.”

Under the recover section, there are frequently asked questions on the application process for disaster assistance, shelters, flood insurance and more.

“This information empowers people to make informed decisions about their preparedness and response to disasters,” Huang said about the app.

The FEMA App is downloadable on Apple and Android phones.

