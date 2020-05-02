Florida Gulf Coast University plans to hold its first virtual commencement ceremony today.
“Even though we can’t come together to recognize the accomplishments of our spring graduates, we believe it’s important to celebrate this milestone and give our undergraduate and graduate students an opportunity to share the moment with their families and friends,” FGCU President Mike Martin said.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. today through the school's website.
"To kick off the virtual event, the university mailed tassels and mortarboards to the soon-to-be-graduates. In total, 920 seniors, some wearing their new apparel, opted to take a photo or record a video that will be included in the event," according to a press release issued Saturday.
"Each graduate’s photo or video clip will be combined with a commencement speech by President Martin and other inspiring video content. This will create a virtual walk across the stage for each graduate, all of whom will be able to keep this video and share it online. The graduates choosing not to personalize the ceremony will also be acknowledged on the site."
Martin is expected to address the pandemic while remaining positive.
“If there’s one thing I am certain of in these uncertain times, it’s that I am immensely proud of the class of 2020. You have risen to unprecedented challenges this semester,” Martin says in a portion of his speech released Saturday. “You have shown, and continue to show, fortitude, flexibility and an intrepid nature that will serve you forever. This illustrates your ability to adjust to changing times and situations, a quality that will serve you well in whatever career you pursue.”
