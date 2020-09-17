Wednesday evening, a 46-year-old Arcadia man died in a crash on Interstate-75 North, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.
The Arcadia man, in an SUV, was driving north in the center lane on Interstate 75, south of Jones Loop Road at mile marker 160.
A tractor trailer was travelling north in the outside lane, ahead of the SUV, and changed into the outside lane. The SUV driver failed to see the tractor trailer, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The front of the SUV collided with the back of the tractor trailer, and the SUV was sent off the road to the right and fell into a watery ditch.
The Arcadia man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by FHP.
