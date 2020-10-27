An Arcadia woman died in a car crash in Lee County on Monday, and an Arcadia man is in critical condition, troopers say.
A sedan, driven by a 29-year-old Arcadia man with a 36-year-old woman passenger, was traveling northbound in the inside lane of I-75 about half a mile north from State Road 80, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 49-year-old Port Richey man in an SUV was directly in front of the first vehicle, slowing down for traffic congestion. The sedan failed to slow down, and collided with the back of the SUV, FHP said.
The Arcadia woman died and the Arcadia man is in critical condition, troopers say.
The Port Richey man driving the SUV did not suffer injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.