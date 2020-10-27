FHP.jpg
An Arcadia woman died in a car crash in Lee County on Monday, and an Arcadia man is in critical condition, troopers say.

A sedan, driven by a 29-year-old Arcadia man with a 36-year-old woman passenger, was traveling northbound in the inside lane of I-75 about half a mile north from State Road 80, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 49-year-old Port Richey man in an SUV was directly in front of the first vehicle, slowing down for traffic congestion. The sedan failed to slow down, and collided with the back of the SUV, FHP said.

The Arcadia woman died and the Arcadia man is in critical condition, troopers say.

The Port Richey man driving the SUV did not suffer injuries.

