ARCADIA — A 30-year-old man from Miami died in a DeSoto County crash on State Road 31 Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Around 12:35 p.m., Edward Jamal Cooper was driving a Nissan Murano north on State Road 31, south of southeast Durrance Street, when he traveled into the southbound lane to pass other traffic, according to a press release.
Cooper's vehicle reportedly collided with a Ford Fusion driven by Sara Gerberick, 20, of Arcadia, who was traveling south with a 1-year-old passenger.
After the initial collision, Cooper's vehicle traveled onto the western grass shoulder and hit a stop sign, then overturned and collided with a private fence and a phone box, the press release stated.
Cooper was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. FHP stated is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. His vehicle came to rest facing southeast on its wheels on the western shoulder of the road.
Gerberick and Nadzadi were uninjured in the crash. No charges or citations were issued.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
