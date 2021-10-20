Sorry, an error occurred.
BROWNVILLE - The driver of a tractor-trailer died early Wednesday after colliding with a farm tractor on U.S. 17, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck was reported at 4:39 a.m. just north of Brownville, a small community northwest of Arcadia.
The tractor-trailer was heading south on U.S. 17, south of Karson Street, when it rear-ended a tractor towing farm equipment on the paved/grass shoulder of the southbound lane, according to the FHP.
The truck overturned. The driver, who has not been identified by the FHP, was declared dead at the scene.
The tractor's driver, a 25-year-old Arcadia man, was not injured.
