In two days, two people were killed in car crashes on Interstate-75 North in Charlotte County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Early Thursday morning, a 34-year-old was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck equipped with a street sweeper.
The North Port man was walking in the outside lane of Interstate 75. The pickup truck equipped with a street sweeper was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 161 in the outside lane. The front of the truck hit the North Port man.
After the crash, the pedestrian was hit by at least one other unknown vehicle, troopers say. He ultimately ended up in the inside lane of northbound Interstate 75 around 3:47 a.m.
On Wednesday evening, a 46-year-old died in a crash on Interstate-75 North, FHP troopers say.
The Arcadia man, in an SUV, was driving north in the center lane on Interstate 75, south of Jones Loop Road at mile marker 160.
A tractor trailer was traveling north in the outside lane, ahead of the SUV, and changed into the outside lane. The SUV driver failed to see the tractor trailer, according to FHP.
The front of the SUV collided with the back of the tractor trailer, and the SUV was sent off the road to the right and fell into a watery ditch.
The Arcadia man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Both crashes remain under investigation by FHP.
