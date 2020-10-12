A head-on crash on U.S. 17 in DeSoto County early Monday morning resulted in two deaths, Florida Highway Patrol reported.
An unknown male driver in a pickup was driving south in the inside northbound travel lane of U.S. 17, approaching Southwest Skates Street, while another pickup driver was driving north in the inside northbound lane, just north of SW Skates Street, FHP said.
The front of the first pickup collided head-on with the second pickup, which was driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral woman, FHP said. Both drivers died.
The first driver, an unknown male, was alone. The second driver, the 33-year-old Cape Coral woman, was accompanied by a 13-year old boy, 10-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old girl. The Cape Coral children were transported to Tampa General Hospital. The 5-year-old had serious injuries, a FHP report states.
The crash is under investigation by FHP.
