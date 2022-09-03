featured topical FHP: Two killed, two injured in Arcadia crash Staff Report Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a crash that involved an off-road vehicle Friday night in Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.The crash happened at 7:37 p.m. at Moore Avenue (County Road 660) and U.S. 17, the FHP reported Saturday morning.A 39-year-old man was driving a John Deere utility vehicle west on Moore Avenue, approaching U.S. 17.He had three passengers, a 33-year-old woman, and two children, a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy. All were from Arcadia.A person driving a Ford Fusion was also traveling west on Moore Avenue, approaching the same intersection.The front of the Fusion hit the back of the John Deere, sending the vehicle off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle hit a wooden fence. All occupants of the John Deere were ejected, according to FHP.The female passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. One of the other passengers, the 13-year-old, was pronounced dead at DeSoto Memorial Hospital.The driver and the 10-year-old both had serious injuries, the FHP reported.The driver of the Fusion, a 24-year-old, also from Arcadia, sustained minor injuries, the report states.The FHP did not identify anyone involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Phosphate foes cite Union County as example for DeSoto DeSoto County opens new $1.7M boat ramp at Veterans Park COLUMN: The great palm rat invasion, part two Cops: Juvenile threatened high school on social media Deputies: Suspect caught trying to evade arrest in AC vent Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment OFD Sep 3, 2022 10:06am Is anybody keeping score on these MV fatalities and accidents? These tragedies seem to happen everyday in our area. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Phosphate foes cite Union County as example for DeSoto DeSoto County opens new $1.7M boat ramp at Veterans Park COLUMN: The great palm rat invasion, part two Cops: Juvenile threatened high school on social media Deputies: Suspect caught trying to evade arrest in AC vent
Is anybody keeping score on these MV fatalities and accidents? These tragedies seem to happen everyday in our area.
