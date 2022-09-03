Florida Highway Patrol
ARCADIA —  Two people were killed and two  others seriously injured in a crash that involved an off-road vehicle Friday night in Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 7:37 p.m. at Moore Avenue (County Road 660) and U.S. 17, the FHP reported Saturday morning.


