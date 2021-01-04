ARCADIA — The Florida Department of Health in DeSoto County will begin offering coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday to seniors age 65 and older at the Turner Agri-Civic Center in Arcadia.
The county has a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine, so doses will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a county press release.
DeSoto County residence is not required.
Where and when
Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will run while supplies last.
Additional dates and times will be announced as more of the vaccines become available.
The Turner Agri-Civic Center is located at 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
How to get vaccinated
Those seeking vaccinations must be age 65 or older.
A valid form of identification is required.
Participants must download and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and bring it with you in order to be vaccinated.
The form can be found by clicking the link provided at Desotobocc.com/calendar/event/2062.
For additional information, visit https://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
For questions, call the Health Department at 863-993-4601.
The vaccination process is a collaborative effort between the FDOH DeSoto, the County’s Emergency Management and Public Safety Departments, DeSoto County Government, DeSoto Memorial Hospital and other community partners.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital has been vaccinating the public, ages 65 and up, but is currently waiting for a new supply before taking new appointments by phone, hospital Communications Director Sarah Hipp told The Daily Sun.
They opened up their supply last week when they realized they had been given more doses than they needed for their staff, Hipp said.
Reservations for vaccinations quickly filled up, she said, and they are awaiting a resupply from the state.
For more information, contact the hospital at 863-494-3535 or go to DMH.org.
