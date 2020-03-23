A DeSoto County man was confirmed Sunday to have tested positive for coronavirus.
The 32-year-old resident is the only case so far in the county, according to the Florida Department of Health's website.
The confirmation comes just after the county held an emergency meeting Sunday morning where they declared a state of emergency.
Declaring a local state of emergency gives the county more options to respond quicker to issues.
“This is something very common that we do ... unfortunately, it’s usually something that we do for a weather (or hurricane) related event,” County Administrator Mandy Hines said at the meeting. “It’s really an administration action. It doesn’t change our operations except in the fact that it just provides us more flexibility to respond quicker in the event that we need to.”
