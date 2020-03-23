ARCADIA — A DeSoto County man was confirmed Sunday to have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of this report, the 32-year-old resident is the only case so far in the county, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website.
Information as to where he was tested and where he is being treated is currently unavailable. It is clear, however, that he is not a patient of DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
“That patient is not a DMH patient,” DMH spokesperson Sarah Hipp said. “We’re taking every precaution in the event that one day we (might) get a positive case. We are taking a lot of safety precautions; however, that (patient) is not one of ours.”
DeSoto Memorial has suspended all visitors as of Monday morning, among other ongoing safety precautions. The suspension will continue until further notice.
DMH is not a coronavirus testing site.
Local state of emergency
The confirmation comes just after the county held an emergency meeting Sunday morning when they declared a state of emergency. Declaring a local state of emergency gives the county more options to respond quicker to issues.
“The declaration was more (of a formality) so we will be able to make special orders and to help us getting resources filled,” Thomas Moran, county emergency management director, told the Sun.
Moran said that the county has upped its level of emergency preparation from Level 3 − a “monitoring” phase − to Level 2.
“Level 2 is partial activation of the (county’s) emergency operation center,” Moran said. “We were preparing for cases to start coming in. This is a brand new virus and it will spread. Even as we try to encourage social distancing and the Governor (Ron DeSantis) has mandated some restaurants and bars and other facilities closed down … we’re just planning on getting more cases.”
Moran said that the state health department is sending more supplies to affected counties, such as tests, masks and other medical supplies.
“The help is starting to show up and we’re getting the supplies we need and planning ahead for the long battle,” Moran said. “This is something that. unlike a hurricane, which is over in a few days, this is going to continue on for a while.”
If you’re experiencing symptoms
The county advises those with coronavirus symptoms, or possible exposure, to call ahead to your primary care doctor before seeking treatment or traveling to any physician’s office, emergency department, hospital or urgent care center.
DeSoto County residents who don’t have a primary care doctor can call the Department of Health DeSoto at 863-491-7580 or Twin Rivers Medical Center at 863-494-8401.
The Florida Department of Health can be reached 24/7 at the state hotline: 866-779-6121 or by email at covid-19@flhealth.gov.
