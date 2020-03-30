ARCADIA — The first death due to coronavirus in DeSoto County has been reported by the Florida Department of Health.
There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and two hospitalizations.
Ages for the confirmed cases range from 27 to 91, with an average age of 50. Five men and two women have tested positive, so far.
This is an ongoing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.