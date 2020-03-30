ARCADIA — The first death due to coronavirus in DeSoto County has been reported by the Florida Department of Health. 

There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and two hospitalizations. 

Ages for the confirmed cases range from 27 to 91, with an average age of 50. Five men and two women have tested positive, so far.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

