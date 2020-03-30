ARCADIA — A 91-year-old DeSoto County man was reported to have died Monday due to coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The case was confirmed on March 27 and was not travel related, according to the latest FDOH data. It was unknown whether or not he had any contact with someone who may have tested positive for the virus.
DeSoto County FDOH representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The DeSoto resident was not a patient at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, according to DMH Spokesperson Sarah Hipp.
“That person was not being treated at DMH,” Hipp told the Sun in an email. “Also, we are not currently caring for any positive COVID-19 patients”
According to the department’s website, there are seven confirmed cases in DeSoto County. Charlotte County has reported 18 positive cases as of Monday evening.
The age of those who tested positive in DeSoto ranges from 27 to 91. Those numbers include five men and two women, all of whom are listed as residents, according to the FDOH data.
In Charlotte County, the age of those who tested positive for the virus ranges from 43 to 93 and includes eight men and 10 women. They also are listed as being residents.
In Sarasota County, there were 61 positive cases and two deaths affecting people ranging in ages from 21 to 90 — 52 of whom are residents.
In Florida, there are 5,473 cases reported by FDOH with 5,276 noted as positive residents, 652 hospitalized and 63 deaths.
