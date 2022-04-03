First responders pull man from burning car By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Apr 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORT CHARLOTTE - First responders pulled a man from a burning car after midnight Saturday, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.A 911 caller reported a car on fire under a tree at Club Drive and Lakes Court in Port Charlotte at 12:40 a.m.When first responders arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.The first responders pulled the man from the burning vehicle, said Dunn.The man had burns on the right side of his hand, elbow and leg, covering 10% of his body.He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.No further information is available. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Two drivers killed, four critically injured in wreck Fatal crash closes State Road 70 in DeSoto Stump Pass dredging steams ahead Cops: Driver in fatal day care crash in DeSoto County custody Wreaths Across America — not just for Christmas Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two drivers killed, four critically injured in wreck Fatal crash closes State Road 70 in DeSoto Stump Pass dredging steams ahead Cops: Driver in fatal day care crash in DeSoto County custody Wreaths Across America — not just for Christmas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.