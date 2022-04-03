PORT CHARLOTTE - First responders pulled a man from a burning car after midnight Saturday, according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.

A 911 caller reported a car on fire under a tree at Club Drive and Lakes Court in Port Charlotte at 12:40 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

The first responders pulled the man from the burning vehicle, said Dunn.

The man had burns on the right side of his hand, elbow and leg, covering 10% of his body.

He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

No further information is available.

