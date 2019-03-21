Some of the ladies are here at 10 in the morning to set tables, to fill ketchup bottles and put silverware in plastic bags. A little later more arrive, defrosting the fish and mixing batter. Somewhere around 11 the men arrive to set up an outside tent, under which will be the cooking pots for the fish, French fries and hush puppies. This is the small volunteer army from St. Paul Parish getting ready for a fish fry that will feed over 600 people starting at 4:30 that Friday afternoon.
Altogether it takes over 65 volunteers working like clockwork under the guidance of Richard Jordon to prepare for this huge event. Everyone is involved, Richard Jordan said: “We also have about 25 young people who help with the event … and we couldn’t put it on without them.”
Morning preparation on Fridays is a happy atmosphere, people concentrating on their jobs, yet laughing when the lady filling the ketchup bottle spills that red sauce all over her hand.
This event that feeds so many started several years ago when Fr. Vincent (then pastor) suggested that the Knights of Columbus hold a parish fish fry during the six or so weeks of Lent. Today the church holds two fish fries on Friday nights in January, two during February and six during Lent.
“This has turned into an incredibly successful event,” Richard Jordan said. “Our largest turnout was a few weeks ago when we served 637 dinners. Most of the dinners are served inside the hall, but they do have takeout dinners available.”
Fish-fry proceeds have gone for such costly things as replacement of the air-conditioning unit in the sanctuary and the recreation hall.
“Plus, we recently purchased a portable ultra-sound machine which will be made available to women at Pregnancy Solutions in Port Charlotte. As soon as a location can be found in Arcadia, the machine will be brought here on a regular schedule, being used at both locations,” Richard said.
Knights of Columbus started this adventure, but it has turned into a whole church effort over the years. Richard Jordan wanted to thank everyone involved, and especially those of us purchasing these wonderful, communal meals.
Don’t forget Friday evenings—4:30 to 7:30 p.m. now through Lent (April 18)—for $10 you get three large pieces of fish, French fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, a drink and ice cream for dessert. St. Paul’s Catholic Church is at 1208 E. Oak (State Road 70), next to the Burger King.
Just bring an appetite.
