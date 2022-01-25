Flanzer Match program helps fund local nonprofits

Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trustees Dr. R. Dean Hautamaki, center, and Eric Kaplan, center left, with members of the the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties and local authorities at the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club in December 2021.
SARASOTA — The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust announced it is extending its grant matching program into 2022 to benefit Southwest Florida organizations.
The Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust is a primary benefactor of the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, among other agencies and organizations.
The trust started its Contribution Matching Program, or Flanzer Match, in January 2020.
Since then, they have raised over $7.5 million to spread and distribute across local agencies like the Boys & Girls Club.
“(These) agencies provide shelter, clothing, transportation, safe places for children to learn and play rather than the streets, places for abused women to go for shelter and assistance, services for our veterans and much more," said co-trustee Dr. R. Dean Hautamaki.
In 2020, the LGF Trust had matched more than $1.57 million in contributions from 6,500 donors, sending around $3.2 million to local agencies.
Due to donor response, the Flanzer Match program was extended for 2021 where they received over $4.25 million in contributions in the program with the donor count increasing to 21,000 individuals.
LGF co-trustee Eric Kaplan said that the growth of the program has encouraged them to extend it into 2022.
"The LGF Trust encourages its partner agencies to commit more resources to developing broad based community funding to enhance their permanent donor base," he said in a press release.
Donors can visit the LFG Trust website at Flanzertrust.org to make donations to partner agencies that provide services in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
"We add agencies every week and encourage agencies to apply if they meet the guidelines of participation set forth on the Trust’s website," Hautamaki said.
Contributions can be made via PayPal, credit cards or check as described on the website.
Donation amounts are limited to $500 per month per agency per household with a maximum of $3,000 per year per agency. Other guidelines and frequently asked questions appear on the website.
