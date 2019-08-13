Latest News
- Cleaning up our communities: waste disposal in DeSoto
- True faith, more than a name or profession, Roger Campbell, 08/08/19
- Guardian ad Litem Program says thanks!
- How to climb the corporate latter
- Woman charged with attacking another with Mace, boxcutter
- Woman sentenced for drugs, battery on officer
- Man arrested twice in two weeks
- Man charged in home invasion robbery
- Back to school, mom's story, out the door by 7:10 a.m.
- History revisited: Hurricane Charley wrecks Ingraham House
- Be alert! Lion prowling—what can you do?
- DeSoto obituaries, Sellers, Bowling, 08/08/19
- Dealing with loss, helping survivors cope
- Star Wars inspired rental houses decked out for a galaxy far, far away
- Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club
- In TV’s latest sketch comedies, an old form learns new tricks
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/08/19
- Mazda's 2019 Miata MX-5, cultural icon
- School's in, slow down, stay alert
- June unemployment rate down
- 'Killer heat' is coming
- Can we talk? Prayers for El Paso, Dayton victims
- Building a Village, frame by frame
- This is your day!
- Food fight over food trucks
- Replenishing redfish after red tide
- Mni Wiconi (Water is Life)
- Florida credit unions ranked by Forbes
- Police beat
- DeSoto ag briefs, 08/08/19
- Meet J.C. Deriso, DeSoto businessman and county commissioner
- Butt out: Arcadia Moose bans tobacco
- Cauliflower crust: trendy for pizza, but is it healthy?
- Edward Snowden book coming out Sept. 17
- Eat an apple a day? Better consume it all
- 12 coolest tech gadgets for college life and beyond
- Eady held on murder charge
- Tips on traveling with your dog
- ‘My Life Is Murder’ is intense work for Lucy Lawless
- What you need to know about French aperitifs
- Funeral director facing prison? You know you want to read it
- Home design: Try these art alternatives
- Best-sellers from Publishers Weekly
- These books need to be on your reading list
- Weekend family trip: Check out Silver Springs State Park
- Yes we can, wine drinkers!
- Tips for driving safely into your golden years
- How to Instant Pot your picnic or party
- Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth discuss the reboot 'BH90210'
