ARCADIA — Despite "road closed" signs on the State Road 70 bridge over Peace River, motorists tried to manage the flooded roadway anyway in Arcadia. 

As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the river to be at 21.13 feet. The record flooding level for the river in Arcadia is 20.5 feet. Flood level stage is considered to be 11 feet. 

Stuck in the water

Despite road closure signs, some motorists decided to take on the elements Thursday afternoon on State Road 70, which was flooded from rainfall during Hurricane Ian in Arcadia.


