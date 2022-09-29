ARCADIA — Despite "road closed" signs on the State Road 70 bridge over Peace River, motorists tried to manage the flooded roadway anyway in Arcadia.
As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the river to be at 21.13 feet. The record flooding level for the river in Arcadia is 20.5 feet. Flood level stage is considered to be 11 feet.
The river not only flooded State Road 70, causing authorities to put up road closure signs, but also flooded the neighboring parks and surrounding areas.
Around 4:30 p.m., some motorists chose to turn around while others pushed through. Some made it, some didn't.
Around that time, a convertible sports car was stuck in the flooded roadway. Other motorists drove around, but local authorities from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were on the scene to assist.
The historic Peace River pedestrian bridge runs parallel to State Road 70. Residents also came out to see how high it was.
Juan Candillo and Maria Cambray both waded through the water, which was knee-deep at some points.
Candillo and Cambray were just there to see the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia and walk through the flooding water.
NWS projects the river flood level to peak around 21.4 feet by Friday and reduce in flood level height from there.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.