Florida Animal Friends awards grant to support spay/neuter services for outdoor cats in DeSoto County

Feline Friends of Southwest Florida has been awarded a $15,000 grant made possible by Florida Animal Friend, Inc., an organization whose mission is to help end pet overpopulation in Florida through its sale of specialty license plates. On an annual basis, the Florida Animal Friends’ Board of Directors review grant applications from nonprofit and municipal agencies across Florida, awarding grant funding to those who further its mission to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs. Feline Friends is one of many organizations chosen across the state as grant recipients for 2021.
Feline Friends will utilize the grant funding by focusing its efforts on spay/neuter surgeries for feral and outdoor cats in DeSoto County, a predominately underserved community.
“This grant from Florida Animal Friend precisely fits with our mission. We both seek to reduce the uncontrolled growth of the homeless cat population in DeSoto county through proactive spay/neuter efforts,” said Cathy Worster, President of Feline Friends of Southwest Florida. Our mission is to end the unnecessary breeding cycle of homeless cats, immediately improve their quality of life, and assist the citizens in DeSoto county who serve as their caregivers.”
Worster further states, “There is a pressing need for spay/neuter services in DeSoto County. We want to thank everyone who purchased an Animal Friend license plate to promote the mission, and to thank the citizens in DeSoto County who support our efforts. We are also grateful to the selection committee who awarded this grant proposal. We know this will be a huge benefit to DeSoto County residents who urgently need this service in their community.”
