The number of coronavirus cases predictably increased Friday throughout the state.

There are now 11,111 total cases in Florida and 191 deaths. 

Local numbers:

Charlotte County: 47 total cases (age range infant-94) with 1 death

DeSoto County: 10 total cases (age range 27-92) with 1 death

Sarasota County: 127 total cases (age range 4-99) with 7 deaths

Lee County: 334 cases (age range 10-100) with 11 deaths.

