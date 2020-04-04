The number of coronavirus cases predictably increased Friday throughout the state.
There are now 11,111 total cases in Florida and 191 deaths.
Local numbers:
Charlotte County: 47 total cases (age range infant-94) with 1 death
DeSoto County: 10 total cases (age range 27-92) with 1 death
Sarasota County: 127 total cases (age range 4-99) with 7 deaths
Lee County: 334 cases (age range 10-100) with 11 deaths.
