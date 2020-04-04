The number of coronavirus cases predictably increased Friday throughout the state.

As of Saturday evening, there are now 11,545 total cases in Florida and 195 deaths. 

Local numbers:

Charlotte County: 46 total cases (age range infant-94) with 1 death

DeSoto County: 11 total cases (age range 27-92) with 1 death

Sarasota County: 129 total cases (age range 4-99) with 7 deaths

Lee County: 348 cases (age range 10-100) with 11 deaths.

