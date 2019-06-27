Staff report
Last year’s crime rate fell by 9 percent, according to the 2018 Annual Uniform Crime Report, marking the 48th consecutive year Florida has seen a drop in its crime rate. The report also shows a 7.4 percent decrease of total index crimes, with 45,154 fewer reported offenses compared to 2017.
“The fall of overall crime rates in 2018 is great news for all Floridians, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Added Attorney General Ashley Moody: “Florida is a stronger, safer state because of the men and women of law enforcement who face danger every day to protect their communities.”
Overall, violent crime offenses dropped 4.2 percent while property crimes fell 7.9 percent. The index crimes of robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft were down while murder and rape saw increases. Murder offenses increased by 50 total homicides, a 4.7 percent increase. This includes the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting incident.
“The continued drop in overall crime rate reflects the outstanding work done by Florida’s law enforcement officers in protecting Florida’s citizens and visitors. I appreciate the sacrifices they make and the risk they take every day to protect us,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “Embracing new strategies like behavioral threat assessment will enhance our crime prevention efforts. In addition we must leverage progressive techniques for solving crimes like genetic genealogy.”
“Florida’s low crime rate is no accident. It is the result of hard work by our deputies, with the support from Florida’s strong public safety laws,” said Mark Hunter, president of the Florida Sheriffs Association and Columbia County sheriff. “A major reason we enjoy a 48-year low in the crime rate today is because criminals are serving the time they deserve and not creating more crime victims by receiving a ‘get out of jail free’ card. Florida’s ‘Truth in Sentencing’ laws have once again contributed to keeping our residents and visitors of the Sunshine State safe.”
And this from Florida State University Police Chief and Florida Police Chiefs Association President David Perry: “While the Florida Police Chiefs Association commends the hard work of law enforcement in the state of Florida, we recognize that we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the citizens and visitors to our state. We applaud Governor DeSantis’s recent establishment of a threat analysis strategy in our state. The FPCA is committed to working with our state and local partners in making Florida one of the safest places in the nation to live, work and play.”
The annual UCR calculates both crime volume and crime rate throughout Florida. The report, including county-by-county breakdowns, can be found on FDLE’s website at www.fdle.state.fl.us.
FDLE began tracking crime statistics in 1971.
By the numbers
Overall crime dropped 7.4 percent (45,154 fewer reported index crimes) compared with 2017.
Violent crime fell 4.2 percent (by 3,607)
Property crime fell 7.9 percent (by 41,547)
Robbery, down 9.3 percent
Aggravated assault, down 4.2 percent
Burglary, down 19.1 percent
Larceny, down 5.8 percent
Motor vehicle thefts, down by 4.1 percent
Florida’s domestic violence decreased 1.9 percent
Murder increased 4.7
Rape offenses increased 6.3 percent
Arrests
There were 716,653 arrests.
Property values
$1,280,293,346 total stolen
$421,317,937 recovered
Some 393 of the state’s law enforcement agencies participated in this report, representing 99.9 percent of Florida’s population
