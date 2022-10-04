A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing vehicles slated for Hurricane Ian utility repairs and relief work in the southwest part of the state.
Tampa police said Bryan Antonio Cirino Ortiz, 35, was arrested for allegedly breaking in and stealing tools from relief and utility vehicles parked at a hurricane relief staging area in Hillsborough County.
Ortiz was nabbed by security personnel allegedly breaking a bucket truck and Ford F-250 Super Duty truck and stealing power tools, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police said the stolen tools were recovered. The arrest happened at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
There have been more than 42,000 utility repair workers as well as other relief and recovery workers dispatched statewide to deal with power outages and other damage from Hurricane Ian.
Many of those trucks were initially staged in the Tampa area with U.S. hurricane models projecting a more direct hit on Tampa Bay.
Ian, however, ended up hitting more than 125 miles to the south bringing its most intense damages to areas of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and other southwestern counties. Many of the repair trucks staged in the Tampa area have been deployed to hardest hit areas to the south.
Ortiz faces two counts of burglary, according to TPD.
