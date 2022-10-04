Tropical Weather

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing vehicles slated for Hurricane Ian utility repairs and relief work in the southwest part of the state.

Tampa police said Bryan Antonio Cirino Ortiz, 35, was arrested for allegedly breaking in and stealing tools from relief and utility vehicles parked at a hurricane relief staging area in Hillsborough County.

