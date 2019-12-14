ARCADIA — As more of natural Florida gets gobbled by stampeding newcomers, some are drawing the line on keeping land intact.
Which has happened in DeSoto and Dixie counties, where $8.5 million will purchase conservation easements or land rights, property that remains in private ownership but can never be developed.
Of the $8.5 million, $6.5 million is for land rights to the 3,891-acre Tiger Bay Ranch property in DeSoto County, which is owned by the Hall family. Don T. Hall is a 12th Circuit Court judge presiding in the district's Arcadia courthouse. The Halls must maintain the cattle ranch, report back annually.
But $2.9 million of the state’s purchase may be reimbursed through an Agricultural Conservation Easement Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Florida approved the deal early this month.
The Hall ranch has important flora and fauna, said Julie Morris, Florida and Gulf Programs Manager for the National Wildlife Refuge Association and an advisor on the land sales. As importantly, it remains in its natural state, per terms of the sale. Funding was through the NRCS, or the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture improving and protecting natural resources. The deal was brokered by Dean Saunders with Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate in Lakeland. He is a former state representative and had served as an assistant to Lawton Chiles, Florida's former governor and US senator.
Morris worked with the Florida landowners “to develop the ecological justification for protecting the property,” she said, which in central Florida is gaining advocates. Florida still has about 9.2 million acres for farming and ranching. But it diminishes by the day, as is true in the US, where some 31 million acres were lost between 1992-2012, or about three acres per minute, according to modernfarmer.com. Florida agriculture contributes about $11 billion to the state's economy, number two behind tourism. And the state is still about two-thirds arable land.
Both Florida properties are of “incredible ecological significance,” Morris added. “The landowners have done an amazing job managing the property, its natural resources … this (Hall) cattle ranch is a prime example on how Florida’s ranchlands are critical for protecting our water and wildlife. It contains dry prairie; a globally important ecosystem and potential habitat for the Florida Grasshopper Sparrow, the most endangered bird in the continental U.S.”
The Lower Suwannee River and Gulf Watershed Florida Forever project in Dixie County will also spend $2 million to preserve the 5,785-acre timberland owned by the Lyme Cross City Forest Co. Protection is to enhance water quality and management practices in the tree farm, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture. Dixie County is in Florida's Big Bend region east of Gainesville.
The National Wildlife Refuge Association is a nonprofit focused on protecting and promoting the 850-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System, the world’s largest network of lands and waters set aside for wildlife conservation. It is based in Washington, D.C.
