Gerry Arnold leaves Pine Island, Fla., after gathering a few belongings from his home after Hurricane Ian left behind widespread damage across the city on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Scott Clause/The News-Press via AP)

 Scott Clause

Target Inc. is making a $5 million program of donations to help southwest Florida and other areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

That is a record level for a storm-related incident for the big-box retailer, according to Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo.


