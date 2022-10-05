Target Inc. is making a $5 million program of donations to help southwest Florida and other areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
That is a record level for a storm-related incident for the big-box retailer, according to Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo.
“In response to Hurricane Ian, Target has committed $5 million to local and national disaster response partners — our largest storm-related contribution ever. The donation focuses on immediate needs of residents by providing food, water and other essentials. It also supports organizations that will assist with long-term rebuilding efforts across the region. Funds will be split between multiple partners, including the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon and a variety of local nonprofits,” Harper-Tibaldo said in an email to YourSun.com. “Our Team Member Giving Fund is also available to team members experiencing hardship due to the storm. Finally, Target stores across the region are using Target GiftCards to support local first responders and nonprofit organizations in purchasing much-needed supplies.”
Hurricane Ian slammed south west Florida as well as other parts of Florida with floodwaters, high winds and power outages.
A number of local and national companies have announced donations to the American Red Cross, Florida Disaster Fund and other hurricane relief efforts.
Lowe’s home improvement stores announced a $2 million Ian contribution. The retailer has deployed 200 emergency response employees to areas impacted by Ian.
The North Carolina-based chain is also sending mobile disaster relief units to Florida. Those units provide showers, washers and dryers and meals to associates in storm-impacted areas.
"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation and the impact on our customers and associates who have been affected by this storm. Their safety is paramount," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "While we know recovery will take many months, we're here to help these communities return to some form of normalcy as soon as possible. We'd also like to thank the first responders and our associates who are serving these communities."
UnitedHealth Group is also donating $1 million to the state disaster fund, is opening mobile clinics in hard-hit Florida areas and is offering a free emotional support line operate by the health conglomerate’s Optum arm.
“The toll-free number, 1-866-447-3573, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The service is free of charge and open to anyone,” UHG said in a release.
“Our hearts are with the people of Florida whose communities have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer, UnitedHealth Group. “We are working to assist our members in getting the care they need and to support our care delivery organizations, while providing resources to aid the recovery and rebuilding efforts underway.”
PetSmart Charities has committed $150,000 to Hurricane Relief efforts. That includes offering grants to local animal shelters, rescues and other groups helping pets and other animals after the storm.
"Hurricane Ian is one of the most significant disaster events Florida has ever seen, and the impact on pets is immense," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Aid organizations are working overtime to rescue, rehabilitate and reunify pets impacted by this storm, and supporting these partners in their efforts is of utmost importance to our organization. There's nothing we want to see more than pets safe with their families."
